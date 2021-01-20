Foster Love program helps local foster kids be 'clothed in confidence'

“Was this normal?” Richardson asked. “Were other foster parents okay with this? I didn’t want to believe so, and my mind began to wonder whether our little guy’s first, second and third transition in 14 months had been met with the same sad image.

“The scenario always bothered me, and the thought of other children experiencing the same reality was worrisome,” she said. “I knew as a community we could do better than this.”

Richardson and her husband have served as foster and adoptive parents for the past 17 years. The couple has adopted two, fostered two more and helped with three children in respite.

“I’ve always believed that children in care deserve to be clothed in confidence so they can feel loved, empowered and valued, just like everyone else,” she said. “As it is, they get uprooted from their homes and their lives completely flipped upside down in the blink of an eye. The least we can do is show them some dignity.”

Over the years, Richardson formulated and fleshed out the idea of a boutique where children in foster care and their families could shop the latest trends in a welcoming, unique, boutique-like setting where merchandise would be new and quality like-new clothing, free of cost and available once a month for every child while in care.