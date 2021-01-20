Foster Love program helps local foster kids be 'clothed in confidence'

Huey Lewis and The News made “The Power of Love” a hit song following its release in 1985. Now, 35 years later, Amber Richardson of Papillion is working to share the concept of the power of love with children in the foster care program.
Foster Love, the organization that grew out of Richardson’s efforts, is currently registered in Nebraska as a nonprofit and anticipating designation as a 501©3 organization next month. The fledgling organization will host its first-ever “shopping day” for those in the foster care program on Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 23-24) at the Papillion Community Foundation, 109 N. Washington, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.
This initial effort will be limited to those who have made appointments, and Richardson said all 40 appointments for the two-day event have already been filled. She hopes to be able to host another shopping day next month.
The mission for Foster Love, summed up in a simple statement, is to provide basic needs and opportunities for children in foster care so they feel confident, empowered and valued, and foster families feel supported.
The need for the organization began forming in Richardson’s mind when, on July 11, 2007, a then 14-month-old little boy was placed in the arms of Richardson and her husband, Matthew. Accompanying the boy was a single black trash bag containing a few worn-out clothes and a few plastic Easter eggs that were considered to be his toys.
“Was this normal?” Richardson asked. “Were other foster parents okay with this? I didn’t want to believe so, and my mind began to wonder whether our little guy’s first, second and third transition in 14 months had been met with the same sad image.
“The scenario always bothered me, and the thought of other children experiencing the same reality was worrisome,” she said. “I knew as a community we could do better than this.”
Richardson and her husband have served as foster and adoptive parents for the past 17 years. The couple has adopted two, fostered two more and helped with three children in respite.
“I’ve always believed that children in care deserve to be clothed in confidence so they can feel loved, empowered and valued, just like everyone else,” she said. “As it is, they get uprooted from their homes and their lives completely flipped upside down in the blink of an eye. The least we can do is show them some dignity.”
Over the years, Richardson formulated and fleshed out the idea of a boutique where children in foster care and their families could shop the latest trends in a welcoming, unique, boutique-like setting where merchandise would be new and quality like-new clothing, free of cost and available once a month for every child while in care.
Foster Love was finally established in June of last year and began by collecting new and like-new merchandise and monetary donations. Richardson serves as president of the organization. Other board members include Vice President Mary Visek, chief probation officer of the Juvenile Probation Office in Douglas County and the mother of two young men who were adopted as infants; Catherine Howard, secretary, a licensed clinical social worker who brings more than 25 years of working with the foster care system; and Ellen Petersen, the organization’s treasurer.
“People have been so generous,” Richardson said. In reality, the community’s generosity has been so great that Foster Love had to temporarily stop taking merchandise donations.
“We have so much, so many clothes, hundreds of backpacks,” she said. “It’s all stored in the basement of my home in Papillion, and we’ve simply run out of space. We expect we will be able to begin accepting merchandise donations in February for our next shopping day then.
“Our first six months have been super successful,” Richardson said. “We have continued to grow in terms of community support. Our drop-off drives have been great, and businesses have been extremely helpful with collection drives. We are truly incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the community.”
Richardson said Foster Love is currently looking for a location to serve as a permanent home for the organization’s boutique as well as additional storage space for donated merchandise. Most of the money that has been donated to Foster Love, including a $2,500 donation from WoodmenLife Chapter 16, has been set aside to fund the permanent location and the equipment needed to outfit the boutique.
“We hope to be open two or three days a week once we find a permanent location,” she said.
A portion of the money donated has been set aside to build a trailer for the Tiny House Boutique, the heart of what Richardson called “Project 402.” When it’s completed, the mobile boutique, in the form of a tiny house on wheels, will offer shopping experiences for children in group homes who might not be able to make it to the monthly shopping days. She said Project 402 will also offer clothes for job interviews by older group home residents seeking employment.
Although Project 402 is still in the planning stages, Foster Love began offering new placement care packages earlier this month. The organization provides foster families who welcome new children into their homes care package that include a few outfits, undergarments and socks — items to provide some measure of hope and joy during a time of uncertainty. Foster Love also provides care packages for children who have urgent clothing needs.
“Our purpose is to create a loving and inclusive community for foster families where needs are met, confidence shines within, and opportunities allow youth in foster care to feel empowered,” Richardson said. “We want to inspire children in foster care through a little help, a little hope and a belief within themselves that they can rise above the difficult circumstances they face today.”
Foster Love founder and President Amber Richardson can be reached at 402-281-3622 or by email at fosterlove402@gmail.com.