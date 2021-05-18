Foundation adds to mission, funding

More than a source of organic produce, the new Papillion Urban Garden represents a bold shift for the Papillion Community Foundation’s mission and funding.

Since 1998, the community foundation has worked like most others. Each has a mandate to identify, develop and support programs to enhance quality of life. Locally, that includes Papillion Days, Winter Wonderland, Veterans Park, and special events like the Papillion 150 celebration.

Many foundations have an endowment from which to stock their budget. Most of Papillion’s funding comes from events like Papillion Days. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down nearly all events last summer, it highlighted a problem.

“Every non-profit needs to have a for-profit piece to sustain their operations. (The cancellation of summer festivals) made us realize we need something else to provide revenue,” said Joe Hunter, Assistant Director of the Papillion Community Foundation.

With the world on pause, Executive Director Laura Schwartz and the board had the time “to look at ourselves and our organization, and identify something we could really get a part of,” Hunter said.

Schwartz said the need for food assistance became critical as the pandemic dragged on.