Foundation adds to mission, funding

More than a source of organic produce, the new Papillion Urban Garden represents a bold shift for the Papillion Community Foundation’s mission and funding.
Since 1998, the community foundation has worked like most others. Each has a mandate to identify, develop and support programs to enhance quality of life. Locally, that includes Papillion Days, Winter Wonderland, Veterans Park, and special events like the Papillion 150 celebration.
Many foundations have an endowment from which to stock their budget. Most of Papillion’s funding comes from events like Papillion Days. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down nearly all events last summer, it highlighted a problem.
“Every non-profit needs to have a for-profit piece to sustain their operations. (The cancellation of summer festivals) made us realize we need something else to provide revenue,” said Joe Hunter, Assistant Director of the Papillion Community Foundation.
With the world on pause, Executive Director Laura Schwartz and the board had the time “to look at ourselves and our organization, and identify something we could really get a part of,” Hunter said.
Schwartz said the need for food assistance became critical as the pandemic dragged on.
“A lot of families suffer in silence. Our pride, that’s something. People don’t want to always admit that they have a need. But I think COVID is something that identified and gave families a voice to say ‘You know, I really have a need’ and it is okay to ask our community to help us,” she said.
The Papillion Community Foundation has worked with the Tri-City Food Pantry, as well as partnering with Moving Veterans Forward to create the Pantry for Our Patriots. But even with a $20,000 grant from Facebook — which the foundation split between the Tri-City, Gretna, Bellevue and Springfield pantries — Hunter said “the need had never been greater for them, and the resources are so hard to come by. COVID really stretched the limit for people to be able to give.”
Schwartz and Hunter began researching projects that would fill food pantries with fresh, organic produce, as well as create revenue. They settled upon urban gardening and a Community Supported Agriculture program (CSA.)
In 2022, the foundation intends to implement its new funding stream. As planned, 51 percent of each year’s crop will go to an area food pantry. The remaining 49 percent of the harvest will be purchased by people enrolled in the CSA. Consumers pay a subscription fee for a box of five to 10 pounds of produce throughout the summer and fall. Those fees fund the garden for the next season.
“It’s like the Dollar Shave Club, but you are doing some good,” Hunter said.
For now, Schwartz and Hunter will be splitting time between the garden and the foundation. There are plans to split the garden off into a separate organization in the future.