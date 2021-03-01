Giles, 180th to close in preparation for roadwork

Portions of Giles Road and 180th Street in western Sarpy County will close Thursday.

These roads are gravel and are closing earlier than anticipated because of wet and muddy conditions.

The closure will affect Giles Road, from 180th Street North to the entrance of Scary Acres; and 180th Street, from Giles Road to Palisades Drive. The closures are expected to last until late summer.

Additionally, starting Monday, March 8, Cornhusker Road will close from 181st Street to 184th Street. This closure is expected to last two weeks, depending on weather.

Drivers needing east-west access in this area should use Harrison Street or Highway 370. Those needing north-south access should use 168th or 204th Street.

These projects are part of CONNECTSarpy — West Sarpy, the county’s largest-ever road program that is improving nines miles of arterial roads in western Sarpy County. The $65 million investment will improve the roads between 168th and 204th Streets, from Harrison Street to Highway 370 — an area that is poised for significant residential and commercial growth. Work in this area began last year, and is expected to span multiple phases over the next two to three years.