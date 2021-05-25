Girl Scouts Award Sarpy County Volunteers

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska recognized three Sarpy County volunteers for their contributions to scouting in an online awards ceremony on Thursday.
Amber Roberts of Bellevue was given the Volunteer of Excellence award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls or adult members. La Vista’s Jamie Campbell and Cindy Miller received Volunteer Service Pins, given to adult volunteers for their years of dedication to Girl Scouts. Campbell was awarded with a five-year pin, and Miller got her 35-year pin.
“Girl Scout volunteers have faced many unique challenges this year. However, their resilience has carried them through the pandemic as they adapted to offer safe and valuable program opportunities for girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are extremely grateful for all of our volunteers and proud of the difference they make in the lives of girls.”
During the ceremony, Marshall said in the next five years, the Girl Scouts will plant five million trees to honor their volunteers. The locations will include campsites like Papillion’s Camp Maha.
“Clearly, we would not have been able to do all that we have done without you,” she said.
Nominated by her co-leader for the Volunteer of Excellence, Roberts said her technical experience came in handy. Since programs had to be online, she said getting everyone connected was essential not only for meetings, but to check in with all the scouts and keep them active and excited.
“Our girls knew we were there for them,” Roberts said.
As a girl scout whose mother volunteered, Roberts now gets to work with her two daughters. For the troop’s Zoom calls, she said she was excited to learn new things to teach like knot tying, robotics, first aid, and different arts disciplines.
Campbell, who has led her troop for four years, also has daughters involved in scouting. When she was a scout in the village of Shubert, Nebraska, she was the entire troop.
Now, her scouting experience is filled with constant activity.
“I take pride in seeing the girls grow into being responsible and respectable young women,” Campbell said.
With 35 years under her belt, Miller said she began volunteering because she had “such a wonderful time growing up in the scouts.” An Air Force veteran, Miller has led her troop since her daughter was in the seventh grade.
“I love watching when girls realize they have more strength and power than they thought they did. At school, they can be dismissed or ignored. But here, they find a way to speak up,” Miller said.
Miller also commended the leadership of the Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska officers, noting their ability to create and fund unique opportunities for scouts to travel for special programs. Miller said she has no plans to step away.