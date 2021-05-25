Girl Scouts Award Sarpy County Volunteers

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska recognized three Sarpy County volunteers for their contributions to scouting in an online awards ceremony on Thursday.

Amber Roberts of Bellevue was given the Volunteer of Excellence award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls or adult members. La Vista’s Jamie Campbell and Cindy Miller received Volunteer Service Pins, given to adult volunteers for their years of dedication to Girl Scouts. Campbell was awarded with a five-year pin, and Miller got her 35-year pin.

“Girl Scout volunteers have faced many unique challenges this year. However, their resilience has carried them through the pandemic as they adapted to offer safe and valuable program opportunities for girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are extremely grateful for all of our volunteers and proud of the difference they make in the lives of girls.”

During the ceremony, Marshall said in the next five years, the Girl Scouts will plant five million trees to honor their volunteers. The locations will include campsites like Papillion’s Camp Maha.

“Clearly, we would not have been able to do all that we have done without you,” she said.