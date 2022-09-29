Girl Scouts honor Papillion volunteer

Angela Wilwerding of Papillion was honored by the Girl Scouts Spirt of Nebraska with the Volunteer of Excellence Award.

The award recognizes volunteers for outstanding service to Girl Scouts members, according to a news release.

An awards ceremony was held at Camp Catron in Nebraska City to celebrate the meaningful and inspirational dedication the volunteers put into Girl Scouts. The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouting.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members -- requiring more than 2,5000 volunteers to mentor, guide and develop each Girl Scout’s leadership potential.

Other Omaha metro area recipients and the awards they received are:

• Helpful Adult Award: Rob Whalen, Bellevue.

• Volunteer of Excellence Award: Kelli BenSalah, Tina Caillier, Sara Christensen, Liliana Delgado, Beth Nilson, Serena Rumfelt, Omaha; Christine Roberts, Fort Calhoun; and Sarah Rogers, Leslie Groff, Stephanie Waldbauer, Bellevue.

• Years of Volunteer Service: Terra Beethe, Gretna; Shannon Peterson, Morgan Wise, Omaha, five years. Beth Nislon, Omaha, 10 years.