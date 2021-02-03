Girls Basketball: Lady Monarchs lose to Patriots, snaps two-game win streak

Papillion-La Vista’s girls basketball team snapped their two-game win streak in a 66-43 loss on Jan. 30, against the visiting Millard South Patriots.

After seven days without a game, the well-rested Monarchs came out a little flat on Saturday against the Patriots.

Despite having a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, the Patriots came storming back in the second quarter to take a commanding 34-26 lead into halftime.

The time off may have hurt the Monarchs as they seemed rusty and struggled to shoot the ball, barely getting anything going on the offensive side of the ball. PLV seemed to shut down in the fourth quarter, only scoring seven points to Millard South’s 17, and ended up losing the contest 66-43.

Despite losing, Papillion-La Vista is still 5-2 as a team since the turn of the calendar and turns their attention to Thursday when they will travel to Marian.

The Monarchs are now 9-6 on the year and have just six games remaining before the postseason.

