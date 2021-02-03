Girls Basketball: PLVS girls snap four-game losing streak, beat Westside

Papillion-La Vista South’s girls basketball team handled a tough loss to Marian on Jan. 28, then bounced back with a big win over Omaha Westside on Jan. 29.

The Marian game, rescheduled due to snow, ended in terrible fashion as the Titans were unable to complete what would have been an amazing comeback. PLVS was not having a good day on the court, struggling to find any offensive rhythm, and only scored 26 points in the first three quarters.

Despite being down 40-26 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Titans almost stormed back and stole the win. PLVS outscored Marian 23-13 in the fourth and came up just short in Thursday’s 53-49 loss.

The tougher test of the week took place on Friday when the Titans played the 12-3 Westside Warriors on the road. Papillion-La Vista South’s offense was hot early on and propelled the Titans to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter. The Titans were in complete control heading into halftime with a 37-14 lead.

Relaxation set in for PLVS during the second half, the Titans only scored 12 points over the last two quarters and were barely able to fend off a Warrior comeback. The Titans only made plays when they had to and would go on to win the game 49-40.

Now 5-11 on the year, PLVS looks to keep improving as they will host the Bellevue East Chieftains on Friday.

