Goley named Papillion's 2020 Officer of the Year

The Papillion Police Department has recognized Chris Goley as its Officer of the Year for 2020.

At an awards ceremony in late April, Lt. Orin Orchard read a citation commending Goley as an “outstanding officer” with a wide breadth of experience from dog handling, officer training, threat assessment, arson investigation and interagency cooperation.

“He did a lot of things that were expected of him, and many more,” Orchard said. “Officer Goley’s positive attitude and dedication has not wavered during this challenging year.”

Goley was also recognized with a Medal of Valor and Life Saving X2.

Other 2020 Papillion Police awards included:

Adam Boehmer — Police Star, Life Saving

Jeb Christiansen — Commendation

Jacob Davis — Life Saving

Scott Giles — Commendation, Life Saving x2

Logan Jacik — Medal of Valor, Life Saving x2

Preston Maas — Medal of Valor

Frank Matyja — Life Saving

Doug Moeller — Commendation x2