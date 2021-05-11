 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goley named Papillion's 2020 Officer of the Year
0 comments
Goley named Papillion's 2020 Officer of the Year

Goley named Papillion's 2020 Officer of the Year

The Papillion Police Department has recognized Chris Goley as its Officer of the Year for 2020.

At an awards ceremony in late April, Lt. Orin Orchard read a citation commending Goley as an “outstanding officer” with a wide breadth of experience from dog handling, officer training, threat assessment, arson investigation and interagency cooperation.

“He did a lot of things that were expected of him, and many more,” Orchard said. “Officer Goley’s positive attitude and dedication has not wavered during this challenging year.”

Goley was also recognized with a Medal of Valor and Life Saving X2.

Other 2020 Papillion Police awards included:

Adam Boehmer — Police Star, Life Saving

Jeb Christiansen — Commendation

Jacob Davis — Life Saving

Scott Giles — Commendation, Life Saving x2

Logan Jacik — Medal of Valor, Life Saving x2

Preston Maas — Medal of Valor

Frank Matyja — Life Saving

Doug Moeller — Commendation x2

Robert Morrell — Commendation

Jeremy Nelson — Medal of Valor, Life Saving

Travis Rozeboom — Life Saving x3

Bryan Svajgl — Commendation

Phil Tackett — Certificate of Civic Achievement

Brian Tills — Commendation

Jonathan Ward — Medal of Valor, Life Saving, Certificate of Merit

Todd Dudas — Civilian Employee of the Year

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos: Papillion-La Vista prom
Papillion

Photos: Papillion-La Vista prom

  • Updated

*Editor's Note: The April 28 print edition of the Papillion Times erroneously identified the school as Papillion La Vista South in the photo p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert