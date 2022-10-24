 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grecian Gyros celebrates 30th anniversary

A Mediterranean restaurant in Papillion will celebrate its 30th birthday Saturday with a customer appreciation day.

Grecian Gyros, 839 Tara Plaza, will offer 30% off purchases all day, plus complimentary cake and other goodies for customers.

Its menu includes classic gyros, chicken shawarma, spanakopita, hummus, Greek salad, baklava and some American favorites such as burgers and fries.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Go to greciangyros.net for other hours and a complete menu.

