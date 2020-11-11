'Grievous' shortcomings at Sarpy County Treasurer's Office prompt state audit

State auditors say the Sarpy County treasurer has failed to balance some county financial records, lacks an understanding of bookkeeping practices and allowed the deputy treasurer to take a Hawaiian vacation while officially on the clock.

State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office in January plans to begin an audit of the operations led by Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger, who was elected to the $101,000-a-year position in November 2018.

A report released by Janssen’s office this week detailed county financial records that were incomplete or inaccurate and a patchwork system of record-keeping that made it difficult to reconcile some financial data. The audit, called an attestation, will cover the period from July 1 through Dec. 31.

“The treasurer is in control of over $130 million on a daily basis, making his obvious accounting shortcomings particularly grievous,” the report says.

The county will be on the hook for the cost of the audit, as well as some work the State Auditor’s Office has already completed.