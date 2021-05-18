Guest Column: Update on proposed health standards

• Changes responsive to common themes or concerns about specificity, developmental appropriateness, and delineation of parent/family responsibilities.

• Structural changes, which are changes to the structure of the standards, indicators, strands, etc.

• Removal and/or additions, which are changes that could include the removal or additions of strands, topics, words, phrases, etc.

• Rewording, which are changes that could include rewording topics, words, or phrases that might be confusing or misunderstood.

The NDE and the standards writing team will begin work this month on Draft No. 2 with a goal of Draft No. 2 being publicly available mid- to late-summer. Stakeholder input is an important part of the standards process, so once Draft No. 2 is available, a second public input survey will open. The Teaching and Learning Committee recommended that NDE simplify the survey design, thus making it easier for the general public to complete. Thank you to everyone who has either filled out the survey or emailed NDE with input on the proposed Health Standards.

These statements represent my personal views and not those of the State Board of Education.

— Lisa Fricke is a member of the State Board of Education, representing District 2, and is the chair of the AQuESTT Teaching, Learning, and Serving Domain Committee.