Halloween safe night fall festival in Papillion is a drive thru event this year

The Papillion Recreation Department’s youth services team, the Key Club, and the mayor’s Youth Council are inviting the community to a Halloween drive-thru event at Papillion Landing on Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear a costume. Families can drive-thru to receive a treat bag, take-home crafts, a pumpkin and a chance to win a bike. Pumpkins are limited to one per child and the child must be present to receive one while supplies last. Canned goods will also be collected for the local food bank.
