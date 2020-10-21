 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween safe night fall festival in Papillion is a drive thru event this year
0 comments

Halloween safe night fall festival in Papillion is a drive thru event this year

  • 0
Halloween graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Papillion Recreation Department’s youth services team, the Key Club, and the mayor’s Youth Council are inviting the community to a Halloween drive-thru event at Papillion Landing on Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear a costume. Families can drive-thru to receive a treat bag, take-home crafts, a pumpkin and a chance to win a bike. Pumpkins are limited to one per child and the child must be present to receive one while supplies last. Canned goods will also be collected for the local food bank.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert