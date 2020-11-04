HDR presents proposed comprehensive plan to Papillion council, planning commission

Recap of HDR presentation to Papillion City Council and Planning Commission:
A joint session of Papillion City Council and the Papillion Planning Commission was held on Oct. 26. HDR presented a proposed comprehensive plan for development in Papillion over the next few decades:
- HDR cited the strength of the job market and potential for population business growth in Papillion.
- An emphasis on a healthy community: civic, environmental, economic and individual health.
- Improvements in housing stock, including a need for a diversity of housing choices and affordable housing for the “missing middle.” There is a need for “movement” within available housing options.
- Adding population density and mixed-use neighborhoods. More senior housing, starter homes and urban housing would be added. Homes with a smaller footprint.
- Attracting a diverse workforce
- Investment in infrastructure
- Improving arterial roadways and the creation of “Ridgeline Blvd,” a parkway along the Sarpy County topographical ridge line
- More publicly accessible green spaces that are walkable and cycle-able, which link neighborhoods and parks with an emphasis on community
- More development along Capehart Rd.
- A secondary “downtown” with a village feel, farther west on 168th Street and Capehart Rd/
- Neighborhood “nodes” with small or local retailers
- Maintaining mature landscaping in older neighborhoods
- Continue to promote and invest in Papillion’s downtown
- Rapid transit bus system is needed
- Energy/Utility plan carried over from 2012
- Master plan for parks is currently ongoing
The entire presentation can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.
