HDR presents proposed comprehensive plan to Papillion council, planning commission

Recap of HDR presentation to Papillion City Council and Planning Commission:

A joint session of Papillion City Council and the Papillion Planning Commission was held on Oct. 26. HDR presented a proposed comprehensive plan for development in Papillion over the next few decades:

  • HDR cited the strength of the job market and potential for population business growth in Papillion.
  • An emphasis on a healthy community: civic, environmental, economic and individual health.
  • Improvements in housing stock, including a need for a diversity of housing choices and affordable housing for the “missing middle.” There is a need for “movement” within available housing options.
  • Adding population density and mixed-use neighborhoods. More senior housing, starter homes and urban housing would be added. Homes with a smaller footprint.
  • Attracting a diverse workforce
  • Investment in infrastructure
  • Improving arterial roadways and the creation of “Ridgeline Blvd,” a parkway along the Sarpy County topographical ridge line
  • More publicly accessible green spaces that are walkable and cycle-able, which link neighborhoods and parks with an emphasis on community
  • More development along Capehart Rd.
  • A secondary “downtown” with a village feel, farther west on 168th Street and Capehart Rd/
  • Neighborhood “nodes” with small or local retailers
  • Maintaining mature landscaping in older neighborhoods
  • Continue to promote and invest in Papillion’s downtown
  • Rapid transit bus system is needed
  • Energy/Utility plan carried over from 2012
  • Master plan for parks is currently ongoing

The entire presentation can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.

