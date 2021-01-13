 Skip to main content
Holiday closings
0 comments

The Sarpy County Courthouse, courthouse annexes and Sheriff’s Office will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

All public safety/emergency services (Sheriff’s office, jail and 911 Operations) will remain open.

