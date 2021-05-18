Holiday closings

The Sarpy County Courthouse, Courthouse annexes, 1102 Building and Sheriff’s Office will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
All public safety/emergency services (sheriff’s jail and 911 operations) will remain open.
