"Hops for Harmony" Returns

“It’s just amazing,” Frederick said.

The fundraiser is the largest annual event for the Lions Club, drawing more than 800 attendees in recent years. It hopes to return to form this year. To date, they have raised nearly $600,000 for Project Harmony and other projects. The club says 83 cents of every dollar goes to charity.

Michael Knier, the co-chair of Hops for Harmony, said the Papillion Area Lions Club was chartered in 1976 with 28 members. Now 132 members strong, he said this event, as well as three other annual fundraisers, “allows us to continue to do more of the service projects” for the visually and hearing impaired, area youth and other programs.

“Our budget is pretty large for a service club. We give out roughly $60,000 a year,” Frederick said. “We wouldn’t be successful without community support.”

Even with the pandemic, without the aid of the club’s fundraisers, the Lions donated more than $32,000 in 2020. The projects included $12,500 in scholarships to Papillion-La Vista high school students. Knier said most of those funds came from club members themselves.

Tickets for the Papillion Area Lions Club Hops for Harmony are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Advance tickets are available online or at area Hy-Vee customer service counters. Each attendee receives a 5-ounce tasting glass for their brew enjoyment.

