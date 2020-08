All high school classes are canceled today at Papillion La-Vista and Papillion La-Vista South as a result of air conditioning issues amid this week’s scorching temperatures, according to information provided by the district.

All off-site academies, including zoo, health systems and Metro Jump Start are still being held.

District officials added that high school students participating in the remote program still have classes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.