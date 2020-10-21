Information literacy and cyber security are significant concerns at Papillion Public Library

October Cybersecurity Awareness Month and next week marks U.S. Media Literacy Week. The librarians at Papillion Public Library want residents to know that they offer expertise and resources to help digital media consumers make sense of what can sometimes seem like chaos.

“I feel like we have a couple of different concerns. One of them would be — especially among the older generations — they don’t always know, they don’t know intuitively how to use some of the technology tools that are so common now, that a lot of us take for granted,” said library director, Matt Kovar.

He mentioned that the specialists who staff the new digital library at Papillion Landing are there to help novice users navigate their devices as well as the technology available at the library.

Another information literacy challenge is that it can be tough for media consumers to discern the differences between credible and less-credible sources. Lacey Partlow, the assistant library director, said that she observes people from all demographics sharing misinformation and disinformation on social media.

“I think this year has kind of been eye-opening as far as information literacy in general,” said Partlow.