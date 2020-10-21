Information literacy and cyber security are significant concerns at Papillion Public Library

October Cybersecurity Awareness Month and next week marks U.S. Media Literacy Week. The librarians at Papillion Public Library want residents to know that they offer expertise and resources to help digital media consumers make sense of what can sometimes seem like chaos.
“I feel like we have a couple of different concerns. One of them would be — especially among the older generations — they don’t always know, they don’t know intuitively how to use some of the technology tools that are so common now, that a lot of us take for granted,” said library director, Matt Kovar.
He mentioned that the specialists who staff the new digital library at Papillion Landing are there to help novice users navigate their devices as well as the technology available at the library.
Another information literacy challenge is that it can be tough for media consumers to discern the differences between credible and less-credible sources. Lacey Partlow, the assistant library director, said that she observes people from all demographics sharing misinformation and disinformation on social media.
“I think this year has kind of been eye-opening as far as information literacy in general,” said Partlow.
She mentioned that the library offered a program on COVID-19 early in the pandemic because patrons were struggling to find reliable sources of information. Right now, the library has an election display in order to help members make sense of the overwhelming and often inaccurate political information that can be found online.
In addition to misinformation, online scams and fraud are a continual issue. Last Thursday, the library hosted a webinar with Jake Foiles, an FBI special agent who investigates cyber crime.
Foiles said that in 2019 online fraud resulted in more than $18 million worth of losses in the state of Nebraska alone. He said that business email compromise (BEC) is one of the most common types of scams, including spoofed or hacked email messages that look legitimate and can fool someone into compromising financial information.
He also mentioned that the increasing number of devices and appliances connected to the internet provide more opportunities for hacking. Foiles cited the tendency that people have to use the same password for multiple online accounts. If that password is compromised, cyber criminals can access several of their accounts.
Foiles offered tips for guarding against online fraud:
- Never reuse passwords. Keep track of them in a secure password database or even write them down in a notebook.
- Use multi-factor authentication, such as having a code texted to a phone each time the user logs in.
- Don’t use the default username or password that comes with a smart device.
- Update your software regularly.
- Look closely at domain names of websites and “reply-to” email addresses to make sure they aren’t look-alikes.
- Don’t click on unexpected email attachments or links.
- Report fraud and attempted fraud to ic3.gov or your local police department.
The Papillion librarians also shared tips for identifying trustworthy information sources:
- Ask yourself, “what’s the source?”
- Be skeptical and use established fact checking sites like snopes.com
- Ask, “Is this a story that’s reappearing in multiple news outlets that are credible?”
Kovar added that some of the charts online that help news consumers visualize where news sources fall on the political spectrum can be helpful. He suggested that we should try to be “intentional” about the information we share.
“Sometimes I think we get so consumed by social media and information overload in that way, that I don’t know that we always need to share it,” said Kovar.
For more information about Papillion Library programming and resources, visit papillion.org/158/library.
