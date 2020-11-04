Jim Frederick wins the Ward Four Seat for the La Vista City Council

La Vista City Councilman Jim Frederick gained enough votes in this year's election to be reelected to the Ward Four seat on the council.

Frederick garnered 1,267 votes compared to Kevin Wetuski's 828 votes, according to unofficial results shared at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Results from remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots are expected at 1 p.m. Friday.

Frederick has served on the La Vista City Council since 2014.

"I was over the moon and it was just an amazing feeling to see folks have confidence in me for another four years," Frederick said.

He said after the Nov. 3 La Vista City Council meeting he picked his daughter up from dance class and then he whole family got together for an election watch party.

Frederick pointed to the 84th Street development and the challenge of continuing to serve the city during a pandemic as things he is looking forward to tackling in his next term.

Moving forward Frederick said he would like to establish tobacco-free parks in La Vista.

"I would like to be able to survey and provide additional information to the citizens about this endeavor," Frederick said. "The future is bright in La Vista."

