Job fair at Shadow Lake this Wednesday

Papillion’s Shadow Lake Towne Center will host a one-day job fair on Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Pier 1 location, 7809 Towne Center Parkway, Suite 115.
“Our job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers in the community to connect directly with our tenants that are seeking new employees,” Brian Lemon, Shadow Lake marketing director said in a press release. “Stores that are hiring include Old Navy, Hy-Vee, JCPenney, and many more — and they have a wide variety of jobs to fill for those looking for either full- or part-time work.”
All are welcome and the event is free for all potential employees and attendees. No appointments are necessary.
“Simply show up, dress for success, and bring your resume,” Lemon said.