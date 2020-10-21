Jonesing for craft beer; a family owned watering hole opens along 84th Street

“This isn’t work to me. It’s genuinely fun to work here, to be able to talk to the patrons, to work with my staff," said Joey. "To continue to contribute to the community [where] I grew up and gave me the opportunities that I have, is absolutely fantastic.”

Heights is craft beer-centric, but Joey said he also wants to provide options for people who don’t drink beer or don’t drink at all. There are glass sizes smaller than a pint and root beer is on tap for kids who join their parents. They also offer cold brew coffee on tap, hard ciders, mead, a few wines and a specialty cocktail menu.

Joey said the beer selections will be carefully curated and will change over time, but he wants to keep a few beers consistently available. If a customer discovers something they love and want to take it home, the bartenders can fill up a 32 oz. can. The take-home option a line of business that has proved especially helpful during the pandemic.

Mike said that he always knew his middle son was a “detail guy,” but he didn’t know the extent of it until they worked together.