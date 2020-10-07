Jurassic Safari, a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit will be in residence at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds for two weekends in October

“Objects in mirror are closer than they appear,” at least that’s the case for six days in October when the Sarpy County Fairgrounds are the home of Jurassic Safari. It is a drive-thru event for all ages that recreates prehistoric eras from the Jurassic period to the Ice Age.

David Aldika is the general manager of Jurassic Empire, a Michigan based-company which produces Jurassic Safari and other dinosaur-related exhibits. He said that the company started creating dinosaur events seven years ago and that before the COVID-19 pandemic the exhibits were more interactive, hands-on and held indoors with rides and activities for kids.

The drive-thru safari exhibit was developed as a response to COVID-19 and Aldika said that the company is trying to follow CDC safety guidelines.

“We do dinosaur events all around the United States — animatronic, robot dinosaurs — and this time we’re doing them in a drive-thru in Omaha. You don’t have to get out of your vehicle, you can stay in your vehicle and you get that experience through [your car],” said Aldika.

There is an audio tour that explains the exhibit as visitors move through it and a dinosaur trivia game that families can play. The drive thru exhibit features more than 60 life-size, “ultra-realistic” dinosaurs in their natural habitat.