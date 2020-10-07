Jurassic Safari, a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit will be in residence at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds for two weekends in October

“Objects in mirror are closer than they appear,” at least that’s the case for six days in October when the Sarpy County Fairgrounds are the home of Jurassic Safari. It is a drive-thru event for all ages that recreates prehistoric eras from the Jurassic period to the Ice Age.
David Aldika is the general manager of Jurassic Empire, a Michigan based-company which produces Jurassic Safari and other dinosaur-related exhibits. He said that the company started creating dinosaur events seven years ago and that before the COVID-19 pandemic the exhibits were more interactive, hands-on and held indoors with rides and activities for kids.
The drive-thru safari exhibit was developed as a response to COVID-19 and Aldika said that the company is trying to follow CDC safety guidelines.
“We do dinosaur events all around the United States — animatronic, robot dinosaurs — and this time we’re doing them in a drive-thru in Omaha. You don’t have to get out of your vehicle, you can stay in your vehicle and you get that experience through [your car],” said Aldika.
There is an audio tour that explains the exhibit as visitors move through it and a dinosaur trivia game that families can play. The drive thru exhibit features more than 60 life-size, “ultra-realistic” dinosaurs in their natural habitat.
“They get to experience what life was like millions of years ago when these Jurassic beasts ruled the Earth. They will be able to actually see them moving, roaring, and breathing through that experience,” said Aldika. “We figured kids and people learn about dinosaurs, hear about dinosaurs and never get to see dinosaurs.”
For more information and to buy tickets, visit JurassicEmpire.com
General admission: vehicle with one to seven people — $49; vehicle with eight to 14 people — $79
Location: Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St., Springfield
Dates: Oct. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25
Hours: Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!