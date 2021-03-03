Kansas City Royals announce Omaha Storm Chasers coaching assignments

Johnson, who was also slated to be the team’s pitching coach in 2020, joined the Royals organization after serving as a pitching consultant for the Miami Marlins in 2019. 2021 marks Johnson’s 22nd season in coaching, including 19 years with the Toronto Blue Jays organization as a minor league pitching coach (2000–2003), pitching coordinator (2004–2014), and Major League bullpen coach (2015–2018). He played parts of three seasons in the Majors with the Chicago White Sox (1994), Toronto Blue Jays (1996) and Oakland Athletics (1997).

Buchanan, who was also slated to be the team’s hitting coach in 2020, returns to the Storm Chasers for his third season following a stint as the Royals’ Major League assistant hitting coach in 2017 and a season as the hitting coach for Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2016. 2021 marks Buchanan’s 12th season as a coach in the Royals’ organization, which has included managerial stops in Wilmington (2015), Lexington (2013–2014), Kane County (2012) and Idaho Falls (2010-2011).

Buchanan entered the coaching ranks after a 16-year playing career, which included five Major League seasons and 98 games with the Omaha Royals between 2008 and 2009.

Stone, who was also slated to be the team’s athletic trainer in 2020, returns to Omaha for his second season.