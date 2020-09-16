KidGlov donates $20,000 worth of creative services

“If folks don’t know that you have support and resources available for them, they’re not going to make the connection and get the help and support that they need,” said Harriott.

Wineman said that in addition to nonprofits, her company also accepted applications from public entities and for-profits with socially conscious missions. Narrowing down the field of candidates was arduous.

“We had 45 applications from three different states and they were just amazing. And from there we narrowed it down to ten organizations. We made a social media post about each one and about why we thought they should be a finalist and we invited their fans to comment on why they should win,” explained Wineman.

The unexpected contender was the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

“I was kind of surprised when their application came in. I didn’t expect them to fall under the category of changing the world,” said Wineman. “But we had over a hundred people either comment or send us notes on how the Lincoln Community Playhouse was changing or, in many cases, even saving their lives. And it was so touching that we couldn’t decide and we picked both.”