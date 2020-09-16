KidGlov donates $20,000 worth of creative services

Two Nebraska nonprofits are each the recipients of $10,000 in donated marketing and creative services after winning the “Agency for Change Challenge.”
The contest was created by KidGlov, a strategic marketing and advertising agency with offices in Papillion and Lincoln, as a way to celebrate its 10th anniversary. A review panel at the agency selected the Lincoln Community Playhouse and the Omaha-based, Child Saving Institute.
“We were only planning to select one and the stories were so amazing that we couldn’t decide and so we ended up selecting two,” said Lyn Wineman, who is president and chief strategist of KidGlov.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic the agency would likely have hosted a more conventional celebration.
“It’s been so rewarding and fun, but to give away $10,000 worth of time — and actually we’re now giving away $20,000 worth of time — it’s a big deal but, you know, we would have had a party and done invitations and bought food and bought liquor. It feels like we’ll do more with the money in this way,” said Wineman.
Child Saving Institute provides a range of social services to children and families, but the focus of its application to KidGlov was mental health services for children and teens. Peg Harriott is the President and CEO of the organization and said that the marketing needs of nonprofits are similar to those of for-profit businesses.
“If folks don’t know that you have support and resources available for them, they’re not going to make the connection and get the help and support that they need,” said Harriott.
Wineman said that in addition to nonprofits, her company also accepted applications from public entities and for-profits with socially conscious missions. Narrowing down the field of candidates was arduous.
“We had 45 applications from three different states and they were just amazing. And from there we narrowed it down to ten organizations. We made a social media post about each one and about why we thought they should be a finalist and we invited their fans to comment on why they should win,” explained Wineman.
The unexpected contender was the Lincoln Community Playhouse.
“I was kind of surprised when their application came in. I didn’t expect them to fall under the category of changing the world,” said Wineman. “But we had over a hundred people either comment or send us notes on how the Lincoln Community Playhouse was changing or, in many cases, even saving their lives. And it was so touching that we couldn’t decide and we picked both.”
Morrie Enders is the Executive Director of the Lincoln Community Playhouse and he said that when he began the job in 2010, there was virtually no marketing budget.
He called the donation from KidGlov “exhilarating” and is looking forward to advertising more than just productions and ticket sales.
The theater focused it’s application on the Penguin Project, a program that creates a safe performing environment for children with disabilities. The young performers are referred to as artists and they are paired with a typically-developing child who participates as a mentor.
“The examples of miraculous changes and transformations are so big in the Penguin Project that it really grabs your attention,” said Enders.
He mentioned stories of dramatic improvement in communication, social skills and confidence among the young artists. Enders said that a few mentors eventually chose to pursue careers in special education or continued performing in other productions.
“We look at this as a great bridge out of this time and into the future. It couldn’t have come at a better time for us,” said Enders.
Both organizations expressed gratitude to KidGlov and are looking forward to fine-tuning their messaging with the donation.
