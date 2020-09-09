 Skip to main content
Kidspeak: 'How do you become friends with your classmates?'
This week, we asked second-graders at Springfield Elementary School, ”How do you become friends with your classmates?” Here is a sample of what they said:

Be kind to others. Help them if they’re hurt. Say hi or hello.

Layla Hill
I usually say hi and I play with them at recess and I tell them about me. I like donuts and strawberries and pineapple.

Wyatt {span}Sheely{/span}
There are 3 steps to make a friend. Introduce myself in a friendly way. Play with the friend. Last, tell them your favorite things. That is how to make a friend.

Violet {span}Nuss{/span}
You can ask them. And stand up for them and then they would maybe want to be your friend.

Brady {span}Mellott{/span}
I would be kind and nice. Help them if they need help if they’re stuck on one part. I’ll help them and if they’re hurt I’ll help them up.

Hudson {span}Davis{/span}
You get to know them even more every day.

Millie {span}Zielinski{/span}
Hi, my name is Brinn. Do you want to be friends? Can we play at recess together? If you want to, can we be BFFs?

Brinn {span}Hansen{/span}
I make friends by being nice. And playing with them and being kind.

Jaylin {span}Hill{/span}
Be kind. Help them and play with them.

Brooks {span}McLaughlin{/span}
