La Vista and Papillion City Council wrap ups

On June 1, the La Vista City Council and the Papillion City Council each convened their twice-monthly meetings.
At the La Vista City Hall, the La Vista City Council took the following actions:
• In a six-to-one vote, with Councilman Mike Crawford voting no, the council approved a loan of $2.5 million for the City Centre Music Venue. An additional resolution increased the Economic Development Program bond principal to $5.7 million to fund the increased award.
Crawford expressed concerns over the number of venues in the metro, including the recently announced Steelhouse Omaha and a refurbished Sokol Hall in Omaha. La Vista’s “Astro Theater” is planned to have a 2,500-person indoor space and a 5,000-person amphitheater.
Chris Erickson of City+Ventures, the developer of City Centre, said the project could begin as soon as next month, and take 15 to 18 months to complete.
In other action, the La Vista City Council:
• Approved amendments to the Municipal Code regarding disciplinary actions, repealing conflicting ordinances.
• Approved the final plat for the La Vista City Centre Replat Four, incorporating minor adjustments.
• Approved a resolution requesting the Planning Commission review a study by Hanna: Keelan Associates and make a recommendation to the council as to whether the Rotella’s Italian Bakery Redevelopment Area is a substandard and blighted area.
• Approved the budget of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency.
• Approved a contract by Metropolitan Community College for the La Vista Public Library/Metropolitan Community College Sarpy Center roof replacement project to Boone Brothers Roofing in an amount not to exceed $318,090. It will be the first replacement since its construction.
• Approved an agreement with Alfred Benesch and Company for construction engineering services, associated with the Park View Boulevard Panel Replacement project (from 84th to 96th streets at various locations) for no more than $48,801.
• Approved the lease of temporary dog park fencing from American Fence Company Omaha for no more than $10,579.57. The park will be set up at 9110 Giles Road, featuring two areas for large and small dogs.
Additionally, Ryan South of the La Vista Recreations Department was given a 10-year service award. Dennis Iverson of La Vista Public Works was given his 25-year service award.
At the Papillion City Council meeting at the Papillion Landing, the council adopted three resolutions:
• Approved a resolution rescinding COVID-era rules for the use or rental of city owned recreational facilities. It now requires new agreements include a release and indemnification clause acknowledging the risk of COVID-19 or any other illness, injury, and disease participants may be exposed to. It also requires compliance with any Directed Health Measures from local or state health authorities and allows city staff to remove any non-complying individuals from city property.
• Approved a resolution to adopt a Language Access Plan, ensuring all citizens — regardless of their level of English proficiency — can communicate with staff in order to access services and programs.
• Approved a resolution amending the Management/Exempt Compensation Program by adding the position of Public Services Manager for the Library to Band C, Subgrade 2, essentially, changing the position from hourly to salaried.