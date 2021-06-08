La Vista and Papillion City Council wrap ups

• Approved the budget of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency.

• Approved a contract by Metropolitan Community College for the La Vista Public Library/Metropolitan Community College Sarpy Center roof replacement project to Boone Brothers Roofing in an amount not to exceed $318,090. It will be the first replacement since its construction.

• Approved an agreement with Alfred Benesch and Company for construction engineering services, associated with the Park View Boulevard Panel Replacement project (from 84th to 96th streets at various locations) for no more than $48,801.

• Approved the lease of temporary dog park fencing from American Fence Company Omaha for no more than $10,579.57. The park will be set up at 9110 Giles Road, featuring two areas for large and small dogs.

Additionally, Ryan South of the La Vista Recreations Department was given a 10-year service award. Dennis Iverson of La Vista Public Works was given his 25-year service award.

At the Papillion City Council meeting at the Papillion Landing, the council adopted three resolutions: