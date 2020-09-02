La Vista and Papillion public works to host joint fall clean-up days

The Public Works Department will co-host a fall cleanup event with the City of Papillion Oct.19-25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
This joint event will be located at 99th Circle and Portal Road on the south side of Portal Road, just east of the Papillion Public Works Facility.
The event is open to Papillion and La Vista residents.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place during this event:
- Staff will not be assisting with unloading efforts.
- Staffing will be limited and staff will be wearing masks,gloves and observing social distancing.
- The general public is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing when on site.
- There will be no porta-potties provided during this event.
- There will be no salvaging of any kind.
- Bring identification and residential items only.
This event is limited to La Vista residents. Bring a copy of a utility bill or type of identification to prove eligibility.
The event is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business vehicles will not be permitted.
Staff will direct the community to the appropriate disposal areas based on the type of materials they bring for disposal.
There will be posted signage for entrance and exit directions.
The community is encouraged to secure loads properly to prevent debris from obstructing the roads.
This is a rain or shine event.
There will be document shredding services available on Oct. 24, 7 a.m. to noon, or until the shredding truck is full.
All shredding will be done at the La Vista Public Works facility, just north and across the street from the Papillion Public Works facility.
The community is encouraged to limit shreddable material to 10 file-size boxes per residence.
Shredding is restricted to residential material only. The material must be free of binders, binder clips or anything else that may damage the shredder. Shredding boxes will have to be taken back by the resident but can be disposed of across the street at the Cleanup Days site.
Acceptable items for clean up days include:Household and lawn furniture Mattresses and box springs, major appliances,grills and smokers, outdoor power equipment (please empty fuel prior to disposing),residential construction materials, automotive parts and batteries,undamaged propane tanks,broken toys and play structures, bicycles,tree limbs and yard waste (must be free of garbage and bags),all types of TVs (rear projection, tube TVs, flat screens, etc. may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters),CRT computer monitors (may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters.)
The electronic recyclers will accept the following items: cassette tapes, CDs, and arcade games,computers (CRT monitors may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters) — Participants may request hard drives to be destroyed on site.
The City of Papillion and its material recyclers are not responsible for loss of personal data, keyboards and mice, printers, cables and wires, batteries of any type and battery back-ups, data center equipment including raised flooring, networking equipment, routers, switches, hubs, audio and visual equipment, VCRs, CD players, radios, cell phones of any type and wall chargers, telephones, electric musical instruments including amplifiers, projectors,cable and satellite TV boxes, antennas and small appliances.
The following cannot be accepted: tires, automotive oil, paint, hazardous waste, or chemicals of any kind.
Visit www.underthesink.org for information on a facility that will accept some of these items.
