La Vista and Papillion public works to host joint fall clean-up days

The Public Works Department will co-host a fall cleanup event with the City of Papillion Oct.19-25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

This joint event will be located at 99th Circle and Portal Road on the south side of Portal Road, just east of the Papillion Public Works Facility.

The event is open to Papillion and La Vista residents.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in place during this event:

Staff will not be assisting with unloading efforts.

Staffing will be limited and staff will be wearing masks,gloves and observing social distancing.

The general public is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing when on site.

There will be no porta-potties provided during this event.

There will be no salvaging of any kind.

Bring identification and residential items only.

This event is limited to La Vista residents. Bring a copy of a utility bill or type of identification to prove eligibility.

The event is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business vehicles will not be permitted.

Staff will direct the community to the appropriate disposal areas based on the type of materials they bring for disposal.

There will be posted signage for entrance and exit directions.

The community is encouraged to secure loads properly to prevent debris from obstructing the roads.

This is a rain or shine event.

There will be document shredding services available on Oct. 24, 7 a.m. to noon, or until the shredding truck is full.