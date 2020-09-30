La Vista approves latest biennial budget

La Vista has approved its latest biennial budget at the Sept. 15 City Council meeting.

While both years of the biennial budget are adopted in the first year, it is always amended and updated for the second fiscal year to adjust for revenue estimates, establish tax rates and reflect any major changes.

The proposed budget is $47.15 million in fiscal year 2021 and $53.91 million in FY21 in all funds.

The final property valuation is $1.75 billion. The total proposed property tax request is $9.65 million in FY 2021 and $9.65 in FY22 which requires a property tax levy of $0.55 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The changes to the master fee ordinance are:

Add the PACE program fees

Remove CDs from library fines and add a special workshop fee

An increase to the children’s mini-camp fee from $10 to $15

An increase to the sewer service charges according to the current sewer rate study with a 2% increase in user fees and a 6% increase in flow charges for an overall 5% increase.

La Vista had to be conservative with its budget as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.