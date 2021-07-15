La Vista begins curbside debris pickup Monday

On Monday, the City of La Vista begins curbside pickup of residential tree and vegetation debris from the recent storm.
Residents within La Vista city limits should stack debris near curb lines, as city staff will not go into yards. Make sure debris is not blocking sidewalks or streets.
Debris can be a maximum of six feet in length and no more than four inches in diameter.
Contact La Vista Public Works at 402-331-8927 for more information.
