La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met on Dec. 1 and voted and discussed the following:
- Approved a request for payment from Alfred Benesch & Company — Professional Services — for 96th and 108th Streets Pavement Rehabilitation for $724.
- Approved a request for payment from DLR Group — Professional Services – City Centre Parking Structure for $1,641.
- Approved a request for payment from RDG Planning & Design — Professional Services — Placemaking & LA Services for $4,743.36.
- Approved a resolution that renewed MS Exchange and MS Office 365 subscriptions for citywide services in the amount not to exceed $27,647.95
- Approved a resolution has authorizing the Mayor to sign the Year-End Certification of the City Street Superintendent.
- Approved a resolution authorizing a Professional Services Agreement with Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig (FHU), for the study, design and construction documents for Intersection Improvements at 114th Street and Giles Road in an amount not to exceed $11,900.
- Approved a resolution for the Five-Year Tree Management Plan which shall constitute the official Comprehensive City Tree Plan for the City of La Vista.
- Approved an ordinance to amend the compensation ordinance to reflect the new position of Information Technology Manager.
- Approved a resolution to update Section VIII of the City’s Personnel Manual. This update has been undertaken to clarify language and incorporate a policy change to the timing of the increase of vacation accrual.
The next La Vista Council meeting will be on Dec. 15.
