La Vista City Council recap

La Vista resident could expect to have a permanent dog park installed in the city.

The proposed dog park would be on land north of and immediately adjacent to Southwind Park and the La Vista Public Library/Metro Community College Sarpy Center.

This land is jointly owned by the City and MCC.

Mayor Doug Kindig and the City Council have had previous discussions regarding the potential of locating a dog park in the city and have considered several sites.

During fiscal year 2020, La Vista city staff put together plans to initiate a “pop-up” dog park location(s) in an effort to determine if and where a “park” such as this might be successful.

Funds are available in the fiscal year 2021 budget for the initial establishment of a dog park. The approximate total cost for the project is $6,600.

Anticipated costs include $5,000 for temporary fencing to be installed and removed by a fence company, $600 for dog waste stations and $1,000 for annual repair costs.

The City discovered that most dog parks are self service when it comes to picking up after dogs so in an effort to keep the park clean, the city will erect posted signs indicating that users of the park must clean up after their dogs.