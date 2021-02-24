La Vista City Council recap

La Vista resident could expect to have a permanent dog park installed in the city.
The proposed dog park would be on land north of and immediately adjacent to Southwind Park and the La Vista Public Library/Metro Community College Sarpy Center.
This land is jointly owned by the City and MCC.
Mayor Doug Kindig and the City Council have had previous discussions regarding the potential of locating a dog park in the city and have considered several sites.
During fiscal year 2020, La Vista city staff put together plans to initiate a “pop-up” dog park location(s) in an effort to determine if and where a “park” such as this might be successful.
Funds are available in the fiscal year 2021 budget for the initial establishment of a dog park. The approximate total cost for the project is $6,600.
Anticipated costs include $5,000 for temporary fencing to be installed and removed by a fence company, $600 for dog waste stations and $1,000 for annual repair costs.
The City discovered that most dog parks are self service when it comes to picking up after dogs so in an effort to keep the park clean, the city will erect posted signs indicating that users of the park must clean up after their dogs.
The City Clerk verified with La Vista’s current liability insurance carrier that the City is covered for claims such as a dog causing bodily injury in cases where the city was liable.
The dog park will be reassessed in November of 2021 prior to making any decision as to whether it becomes permanent installation.
In the meantime, the City will keep track of utilization of the park and any complaints that arise from the community.
The La Vista City Council also considered the following at its Feb. 16 meeting:
- Approved an application for a conditional use permit by 4Seams Academy, LLC to operate an indoor baseball and softball training facility, or indoor recreational facility, in an industrial flex building located at 12005 Portal Road.
- Passed an ordinance to approve an amendment to municipal code regarding loud, unnecessary noises allowing for exceptions for event center type facilities. The amendment adds two items to the list of exemptions from the ordinance. The first exempts noises emanating from an event center in accordance with a current approved conditional use permit from the City of La Vista, subject to specific curfew times. The second exempts City, community or other events conducted or authorized by the City.
- Passed a resolution to approve the second amendment to the Interlocal Agreement creating the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency.
- Passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of one 4-Ton Hot Box Trailer from Falcon Asphalt Repair Company, Midland, MI, in an amount not to exceed $32,500.