La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at its April 20 meeting:

— Approved a resolution that authorized the Construction Management at Risk Alternative Delivery System within Central Park.

— Approved a resolution for the appointment of Members to the Construction Management at Risk Selection Committee.

— Approved a resolution for an Internet Service Agreements Cox Business and Great Plains Communications.

— Approved a resolution regarding a interlocal Agreement for Jail Services, Prosecutorial and Indigent Defense Services.

— Approved a resolution regarding the 84th Street Underpass — Professional Services Agreement Amendment.

— Approved a resolution regarding support for the 84th Street Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Improvements Project.

— Approved a resolution that authorizes and directs Hanna: Keelan Associates, P.C. to conduct a substandard and blighted study and analysis on the Rotella’s Campus and surrounding areas.

— Authorized the purchase of 28 Dell computers for various City

departments on the State Contract bid in an amount not to exceed $41,581.73.