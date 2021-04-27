 Skip to main content
La Vista City Council recap
The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at its April 20 meeting:

— Approved a resolution that authorized the Construction Management at Risk Alternative Delivery System within Central Park.

— Approved a resolution for the appointment of Members to the Construction Management at Risk Selection Committee.

— Approved a resolution for an Internet Service Agreements Cox Business and Great Plains Communications.

— Approved a resolution regarding a interlocal Agreement for Jail Services, Prosecutorial and Indigent Defense Services.

— Approved a resolution regarding the 84th Street Underpass — Professional Services Agreement Amendment.

— Approved a resolution regarding support for the 84th Street Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Improvements Project.

— Approved a resolution that authorizes and directs Hanna: Keelan Associates, P.C. to conduct a substandard and blighted study and analysis on the Rotella’s Campus and surrounding areas.

— Authorized the purchase of 28 Dell computers for various City

departments on the State Contract bid in an amount not to exceed $41,581.73.

— Authorized the purchase of one 2020 John Deere 1570 Terrain Cut mower from AKRS Equipment, 15151 S. Highway 31 Gretna, NE 68028 for an amount not to exceed $28,956.52.

— Authorized the Public Works Department to enter into a one-year contract with Streetlogix, Burlington, Massachusetts, for pavement management software in an amount not to exceed $7,500.

The next La Vista City Council meeting will be on May 4.

