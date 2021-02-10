La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at its Feb.2 meeting:

— Approved ordinances authorizing the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, Highway Allocation Bonds and Taxable Tax Supported Bonds to refund Outstanding Bonds of the city.

— Did not approve to continue a mask mandate for the city.

—Passed a resolution that authorizes execution of an Improvement and Easement Agreement with La Vista City Centre, LLC, and City Centre I, LLC to construct Grade Control Improvements near the northeast corner of Lot 14, City Centre in an amount not to exceed $112,233.28.

— Passed a resolution has been prepared to rename the area currently referred to as “Civic Center Park” to “Central Park”.

— Passed a resolution has been prepared authorizing the advertisement for bids for the operation of the concession services at the Softball Complex, Soccer Complex, City Park, and the Community Center.

— Passed a resolution has been prepared to authorize the purchase of a FortiGate firewall for City Hall from Heartland Business Systems in the amount not to exceed $12,801.48.

The next La Vista City Council meeting will be on Feb. 16,

