La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at its March 2 meeting:

• Approved an ordinance to amend La Vista zoning ordinance.

Based on the approved design of the Woodhouse Place development at 144th and Giles, city staff concluded that the approved light fixture for the Woodhouse Place development should be the same for the rest of the 144th Street corridor for consistency of infrastructure design.

• Approved an ordinance to amend the Master Fee Ordinance to add a new category of “Small Projects” under the design review fees category.

This new fee category corresponds to the proposed amendments to the Gateway Corridor District of the zoning ordinance.

If a project is deemed a “Small Project” by the Community Development Director, the design review process will be conducting internally, reducing the overall cost of the process.

• Passed a resolution to award a contract to TR Construction of Omaha in an amount not to exceed $372,175.96 for the Park View Boulevard panel replacement project.

TR Construction is to commence work in the spring of 2021, and all work will be completed by Sept. 30, 2021.