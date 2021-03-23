La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at its March 16 meeting:
— Held a public hearing to consider an application for rezoning to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Overlay and to consider a PUD Site Plan for Lots 2 and 3 of Gary and Debbie Pink No. 3 to allow for the efficient development of these lots.
Lots 2 and 3 of Gary and Debbie Pink No. 3 are generally located southwest of the intersection of Giles Road and West Giles.
The proposed PUD Site Plan allows for the sidewalks in the development to be moved to the back of the curb due to issues with topography, utilities and the narrowness of the lots.
— Approved a resolution for the final plat and subdivision agreement by applicant Streck, Inc. for approximately 30.1 acres located south of the intersection of S. 117th Street and Emiline Street. Lots 1 and 16 of Harrison Hills will be replatted into Lots 1 and 2 Harrison Hills Replat Seven for further development of the Streck campus and the addition of 84 units of multi-family housing.
— Approved an ordinance to allow for the addition of 84 units of workforce housing to the existing Streck campus development. Generally located south of the intersection of South 117th Street and Emiline Street.
—Approved a resolution regarding an application for a Conditional Use Permit to construct and operate a multiple family dwelling complex (apartments) on a portion of Lot 1 Harrison Hills for the purpose of developing 84 units of workforce housing, generally located south of the intersection of South 117th Street and Emiline Street.
— Approved a resolution to accept the following reports:
The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (Annual Report) for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020, including the independent auditor’s report.
The Financial Report for the Economic Development Fund – LB840, including the independent auditor’s report.
The Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards and the auditor’s Report on Compliance with Government Auditing Standards.
— Approved a resolution to award a contract with Questica for budget preparation software in an amount not to exceed $19,750.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a contract with David John Investment Company LLC, David J Bouda, for operation of the concession stands at the Softball Complex, Soccer Complex, City Park and La Vista Community Center.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the advertisement of request for proposals (RFP) for a Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plan.
A business continuity plan refers to an organization’s system of procedures to restore critical business functions in the event of unplanned disaster.
These disasters could include natural disasters, security breaches, service outages or other potential threats.
A Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plan is designed to eliminate downtime, protect important components and data, establish a state of order, resume operations as quickly as possible and ensure a safe recovery.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of one CAT CB1.8 Asphalt Roller/Compactor and one Felling FT-6 trailer, in an amount not to exceed $34,290.
The next La Vista City Council meeting will be on April 6.