La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at its March 16 meeting:

— Held a public hearing to consider an application for rezoning to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Overlay and to consider a PUD Site Plan for Lots 2 and 3 of Gary and Debbie Pink No. 3 to allow for the efficient development of these lots.

Lots 2 and 3 of Gary and Debbie Pink No. 3 are generally located southwest of the intersection of Giles Road and West Giles.

The proposed PUD Site Plan allows for the sidewalks in the development to be moved to the back of the curb due to issues with topography, utilities and the narrowness of the lots.

— Approved a resolution for the final plat and subdivision agreement by applicant Streck, Inc. for approximately 30.1 acres located south of the intersection of S. 117th Street and Emiline Street. Lots 1 and 16 of Harrison Hills will be replatted into Lots 1 and 2 Harrison Hills Replat Seven for further development of the Streck campus and the addition of 84 units of multi-family housing.

— Approved an ordinance to allow for the addition of 84 units of workforce housing to the existing Streck campus development. Generally located south of the intersection of South 117th Street and Emiline Street.