La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met on Nov. 3 and voted and discussed the following:
• Had a second reading of an ordinance for Council to consider the annexation of the Oriental Trading Company Business Park: Lots 1 thru 3, along with Outlots B and C.
• Approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to retire police K-9 “Tar” from the La Vista Police Department and entrust K-9 “Tar” to the care and ownership of Police Officer Mike Loyd.
• Approved the purchase of a police service dog (K-9) from Canine Tactical, LLC, Chariton, Iowa, in an amount not to exceed $13,000.The police department has restricted K-9 Donation funds available for the purchase.
• Approved a resolution has been to authorize the purchase of one (1) Iteris Vector Radar Detection System, from Mobotrex Traffic, Davenport, Iowa in an amount not to exceed $17,093.00. The FY21/22 Biennial Budget provides funding for the proposed purchase.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of replacement snow blades from Michael Todd & Co., Omaha, Nebraska, in an amount not to exceed $10,000. The FY21/22 Biennial Budget provides funding for this purchase.
• Approved a resolution that will allow Military personnel (active duty and dependents only) residing outside the city limits may apply for a card at no charge. Military ID must be presented.
The next La Vista City Council meeting will be on Nov. 17.
