La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at it Nov. 17 meeting:
Approved an ordinance that would annex the Oriental Trading Company Business Park Oriental Trading Company Business Park: Lots 1 thru 3, along with Outlots B and C.
Approved an ordinance to amend the compensation ordinance to include recommendations made in the classification and compensation study received by Council on Oct. 20.
On Feb. 4, the council approved an agreement with Bjorklund Compensation Consulting to conduct a Classification and Compensation Study.
The results from the study indicated the city’s pay ranges were around 8.6% and 8.9% below the market for minimums and maximums.
New salary ranges were recommended as a result of the Bjorklund Compensation Consulting study.
Salary adjustments will be made only for those employees whose wages fall below the new minimum for their pay range. Those adjustments result in a $56,160 cost.
Approved a resolution to enter in a professional services agreement with Design Workshop for development of a Signage and Wayfinding Plan in an amount not to exceed $60,000.
Approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a Special Transit Service Vehicle in the amount not to exceed $11,094.00 in partnership with the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation.
Approved a resolution to authorize Amendment No. 1 to a Professional Services Agreement on behalf of the City of La Vista with HGM Associates for services related to the inspection of structural integrity of the City’s bridge infrastructure and submission of the state report.
Amendment No. 1 increases the not-to-exceed amount by $2,000 for these additional services; contract total is now $7,700.00.
A resolution has been prepared to approve an amendment to the Council Policy Statement “Employee Compensation — Pay for Performance”.
The compensation study recommended the City consider making annual adjustments to the wage ranges of 1.5%. This change will help the City maintain competitive entry-level wages and stay more in line with the market.
The next La Vista City Council meeting will be on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
