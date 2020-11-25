La Vista City Council recap

The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at it Nov. 17 meeting:

Approved an ordinance that would annex the Oriental Trading Company Business Park Oriental Trading Company Business Park: Lots 1 thru 3, along with Outlots B and C.

Approved an ordinance to amend the compensation ordinance to include recommendations made in the classification and compensation study received by Council on Oct. 20.

On Feb. 4, the council approved an agreement with Bjorklund Compensation Consulting to conduct a Classification and Compensation Study.

The results from the study indicated the city’s pay ranges were around 8.6% and 8.9% below the market for minimums and maximums.

New salary ranges were recommended as a result of the Bjorklund Compensation Consulting study.

Salary adjustments will be made only for those employees whose wages fall below the new minimum for their pay range. Those adjustments result in a $56,160 cost.

Approved a resolution to enter in a professional services agreement with Design Workshop for development of a Signage and Wayfinding Plan in an amount not to exceed $60,000.