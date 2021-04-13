 Skip to main content
La Vista City Council recap
The La Vista City Council met and discussed the following at its April 6 meeting:

  • Approved the Harrison Hills Replat Seven subdivision agreement. During the March 16th City Council meeting, council approved the replat and subdivision agreement for Harrison Hills Replat 7.
  • However, errors were discovered in the resolution for the approval of the subdivision agreement. These errors have since been corrected in this latest resolution.
  • Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a customer service agreement with Omaha Public Power District for purchase and installation of two Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in City Parking Lot District No. 1 in an amount not to exceed $20,405.
  • Approved a resolution to accept a bid from Omaha Electric Service Incorporated in an amount not to exceed $72,717.84 for the 114th Street and Giles Road intersection improvements project M376 (383).
  • Approved a resolution to authorize a satellite keno location for Rumor Has It LLC dba Philly Sports Bar & Grill, 8116 S. 84th St., La Vista, Nebraska, effective upon receipt of the keno license from the State.
  • Updated position descriptions for the deputy city clerk and part-time clerical assistant/receptionist.
  • The recommended update will place the deputy city clerk in a supervisory role over the part-time clerical assistant/receptionist and other department staff members in the absence of the city clerk.
  • The update to the position description for the clerical assistant/receptionist also reflects this change in supervision.
  • Approved an ordinance to amend the compensation ordinance to reflect the pay grade change for the Deputy City Clerk position.

The next council meeting will be on April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Harold “Andy” Anderson Council Chamber at La Vista City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd.

