La Vista Community Foundation hosts virtual Salute to Veterans

The La Vista Community Foundation hosted its Veterans Day celebration virtually Nov. 11.

The 2020 Salute to Veterans featured an hour-long video shared on the foundation’s Facebook page and YouTube channel in recognition of the 75th anniversary of WWII.

The event featured a bell ringing, 21-gun salute, recognition of the different branches and a rendition of Taps on the bugle, as well as words from University of Nebraska President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., a retired Navy vice admiral.

“On this special day, I reflect not just on my time wearing the cloth of our nation, but what it means to be a veteran,” Carter said, before addressing fellow veterans.

“For all of that serve … we often hear thank you for our service. I’m always a bit uncomfortable when I hear that. We as American servicemen have earned the trust of the American people. It’s a unique opportunity we have to serve. None of us serve for any personal gain, for glory or medals. When we supported the Constitution of the United States, we basically were saying we believe in something bigger than ourselves.

“When somebody says thank you for your service, interpret that to say that you for your trust.”