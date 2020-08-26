La Vista council continues new pool discussion

The La Vista City Council had a presentation about the new pool in city at its Aug.18 City Council meeting.

The city, along several third party design and engineering firms, conducted a study of water surface per capita in Midwest metro areas and found that water surfaces ranged in size from .25 to .75 square foot per capita.

Larger cities of more than 100,000 typically provide less water surface around .25 square foot per capita; with smaller cities typically provide more water surface, .75 square foot per capita or more.

According to the slide show presented at Council, La Vista has a population of 17,000.

The recommended sizing target for the new swimming pool is 8,500 square foot of water surface.

La Vista is surrounded by 19 nearby outdoor swimming pools in neighboring municipalities.

Of those 19 pools, 12 are older with limited amenities and 7 are more modern with updated amenities.

Some potential amenities include: a current channel, interactive play structure, wet deck with interactive sprays and enhanced lounge spaces.

A potential landing spot for the pool would be in an area in Central Park, 7702 Edgewood Blvd.