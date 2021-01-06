La Vista man collecting face shields for frontline workers

He said when the pandemic began paramedics had plastic face shields that collected sweat and became grimy.

“When you cleaned them off properly, and if you had your name written on it, the name would get stripped off,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said the Lincoln Electric OMNISheild face shield he bought for himself and hopes to outfit other paramedics with, provides both enhanced comfort and a morality boost to the workplace.

“I’m not going to say that morale is low, I’m not going to say that it sucks, but it sucks, there’s days where you’re tired and just feel like you’re getting shit on all the time and getting beat down,” Wilkins said.

He said although he and other staff get mask breaks in their 12-hour shift, he does spend around six hours in the COVID unit wearing a mask in tandem with his face shield.

Wilkins said the paramedic department has banded together and are charging through the pandemic together.

“I’m overwhelmed with the generosity, but I’m not surprised,” Wilkins said, “I am surprised in the sense that all I asked for was a minimum of 12 face shields, hoping to get 25 so that we can cover every single paramedic that works in the hospital and have enough left over for new hires.”