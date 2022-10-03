 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Vista man whose body was found south of Fremont had been struck by a car

The La Vista man whose body was found near U.S. Highway 275 south of Fremont had been struck by a car, officials said Friday.

Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista, was found dead by construction crews south of Morningside Road before 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Highway 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours as officials investigated.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Fremont Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab investigated and determined Martinez had been walking in the area. 

People who knew Martinez, who formerly lived in Georgia, or who had contact with him in the Fremont area are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 402-727-2700 or use the P3app to submit information anonymously.

