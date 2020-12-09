La Vista officer honored for lifesaving actions after Sonic Drive-In shooting

A La Vista police officer is being honored for providing emergency medical support to one of the two survivors of the Nov. 21 shooting at the Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue.
The Bellevue Police Department on Tuesday honored La Vista Police Officer Karl Meister, 28, with an award that normally is given to Bellevue officers.
Officials say Roberto C. Silva, 23, drove a U-Haul truck to the Sonic at 1307 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue and retrieved guns from the truck before setting it on fire. While he was walking toward the restaurant, officials said, Silva threw several incendiary devices around before shooting four Sonic employees.
Silva has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and the gunshot injuries suffered by 25-year-old Kenneth Gerner and 18-year-old Zoey Lujan.
Doctors later said the aid Meister provided at the scene saved Gerner’s life.
Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske said he couldn’t recall the department ever giving its lifesaving award to an officer from another agency.
Meister and Papillion Police Officer Chris Goley are members of the Sarpy Tactical Medicine Team, known as STacMed. The team provides support to the Sarpy County SWAT unit, and the members are trained in tactical medicine to provide care for anyone shot or injured on a call involving the SWAT team.
When officers arrived at the Bellevue Sonic the night of Nov. 21, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said, they saw the U-Haul truck engulfed in flames and heard popping noises that officers thought were either gunshots or fireworks. Paramedics were unable to get close to the scene because the area was not secure, he said.
Bellevue police had pulled two shooting victims from inside the restaurant, Lausten said, and the SWAT team helped get the other two.
Lausten said Meister immediately went to Gerner, who was suffering from a bad chest wound and other injuries, to provide emergency aid. Goley provided aid to Lujan, the La Vista chief said.
Both Gerner and Lujan were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where they continue to heal.
Lausten said he watched footage from Meister’s body camera, which he described as “intense.”
“You get goose bumps watching,” he said. “The whole situation, seeing what’s going through these officers’ minds, the pride and professionalism. ... You ‘play like you train,’ and these guys take their training seriously.”
Meister is no stranger to saving lives. Last year, he helped pull a man from a burning garage and provided aid. Meister and other La Vista patrol officers on that call were awarded the La Vista Police Department’s lifesaving award.
Lausten said the body camera video from Nov. 21 could serve as training footage for future tactical medics, whom Meister helps train. Meister has been with the La Vista department for nearly four years.
“We’re proud of what he does, and that goes throughout the entire county and metro area that we’ve got officers that will go over and above the most stressful situations and do what they’ve been trained to do,” Lausten said. “It was really some good police work.”
Bellevue officials also are thanking the La Vista Police Department and nine other first responder agencies that assisted in the response to the shooting.
“The efforts by all personnel responding were both valiant and heroic — and there is no doubt additional lives were saved due to the combined response ... of all first responders — from police, fire, (bomb squad) and SWAT to our communications specialists,” said Bellevue Police Chief Kenneth Clary.
