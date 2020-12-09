La Vista officer honored for lifesaving actions after Sonic Drive-In shooting

Both Gerner and Lujan were taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where they continue to heal.

Lausten said he watched footage from Meister’s body camera, which he described as “intense.”

“You get goose bumps watching,” he said. “The whole situation, seeing what’s going through these officers’ minds, the pride and professionalism. ... You ‘play like you train,’ and these guys take their training seriously.”

Meister is no stranger to saving lives. Last year, he helped pull a man from a burning garage and provided aid. Meister and other La Vista patrol officers on that call were awarded the La Vista Police Department’s lifesaving award.

Lausten said the body camera video from Nov. 21 could serve as training footage for future tactical medics, whom Meister helps train. Meister has been with the La Vista department for nearly four years.