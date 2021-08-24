La Vista, Papillion councils take Aug. 17 action

The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened Aug. 17 for their separate bi-weekly meetings:
In La Vista, the city council took action on the following:
• Approved the area known as Rotella’s Italian Bakery a blighted area, allowing for Rotella’s to redevelop. A plan to construct a cold storage facility appears to be changed to a new, larger bakery.
• A second reading of the proposed changes to the biennial 2020-21 and 2021-22 budget had no public comments. There were new proposals by the council to remove a section regarding a planned consultant and staff was directed to lower the mill levy by 2%, with more information to come. The levy currently sits at 55 cents per $100 of valuation. The budget will require a third reading before passage.
• Approved an agreement with the county’s other cities for lobbying services to the Nebraska Legislature with Kissel, Kohout, ES Associates.
• Approved an update for the Papio Missouri River Natural Resource District Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Approved an expansion of Lucky Bucket’s liquor license.
• Approved the purchase of a V-Box spreader from Midwest Service and Sales Co. in Schuyler for $12,000. It will be attached to an existing vehicle for snow removal.
• Approved new streetlight Christmas decorations. A snowman and a stocking, with 51 decorations for an approximate cost of $44,000.
In Papillion, the city council took action on the following:
• Despite some opposition regarding sidewalks, the council approved the One and Six Year Road Plans, noting the neighborhood opposition will have a chance to be heard before any final projects are approved.
• Approved a Class C liquor license for the new owners of Good Life Sports Bar & Grill.
• Approved “No Parking” road sign changes around Papillion-La Vista High School.
• Approved the third amendment to North Shore Commercial Subdivision Agreement with replats.
• Approved an ordinance to allow for patios with no structural element more than two feet above or below ground to project into the rear yard, so long as the projection is at least three feet from the adjacent side lot line, five feet from any front or side lot line, and eight feet from any adjacent rear lot line.
• The council shot down two resolutions, one regarding amending the city’s parking regulations for recreational vehicles and trailers, and another approving amendments to pool and fencing regulations.
In addition, Councilmember Steve Sunde of Ward 3 suggested councilmembers should change their seating arrangements in the council chamber.
The Papillion City Council adjourned and reconvened for a special hearing, Ordinance 1937 2nd Reading and Public Hearing, regarding the 2021-22 Fiscal Budget. There was no public comment following a presentation by Mayor David Black.
The proposed budget would reduce Papillion’s property tax levy by 2% to 44 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed total budget for 2021-2022 is $77,420,812, which includes a general fund of $34,490,989. The budget will require a third reading before passage.