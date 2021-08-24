La Vista, Papillion councils take Aug. 17 action

• Approved new streetlight Christmas decorations. A snowman and a stocking, with 51 decorations for an approximate cost of $44,000.

In Papillion, the city council took action on the following:

• Despite some opposition regarding sidewalks, the council approved the One and Six Year Road Plans, noting the neighborhood opposition will have a chance to be heard before any final projects are approved.

• Approved a Class C liquor license for the new owners of Good Life Sports Bar & Grill.

• Approved “No Parking” road sign changes around Papillion-La Vista High School.

• Approved the third amendment to North Shore Commercial Subdivision Agreement with replats.

• Approved an ordinance to allow for patios with no structural element more than two feet above or below ground to project into the rear yard, so long as the projection is at least three feet from the adjacent side lot line, five feet from any front or side lot line, and eight feet from any adjacent rear lot line.

• The council shot down two resolutions, one regarding amending the city’s parking regulations for recreational vehicles and trailers, and another approving amendments to pool and fencing regulations.