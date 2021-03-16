La Vista partners with Papillion for spring Cleanup Days

Attendees are encouraged to pay attention to posted signage for entrance and exit directions and to secure loads properly to prevent debris from obstructing the roads.

Document shredding services will be available on April 24 from 7 a.m. to noon, or until the shredding truck is full.

All shredding will be done at the La Vista Public Works facility, just north and across the street from the Papillion Public Works facility.

Attendees should limit shreddable material to 10 file-size boxes per residence.

Shredding is restricted to residential material only.

Material must be free of binders, binder clips, or anything else that may damage the shredder. Shredding boxes will have to be taken back by the resident, but can be disposed of across the street at the Cleanup Days site.