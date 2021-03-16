La Vista partners with Papillion for spring Cleanup Days

The La Vista Public Works Department will co-host a spring cleanup event with the City of Papillion from April 19-25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
This joint event will be located at 99th Circle and Portal Road on the south side of Portal Road, just east of the Papillion Public Works Facility.
For the protection of staff and the public, the following COVID-19 safety measures will be in place during this event:
- Staff will not be assisting with unloading efforts.
- Staffing will be limited, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves and observing social distancing.
- The general public is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing when on site.
- There will be no porta-potties provided during this event.
- No salvaging of any kind will be allowed.
- Bring identification.
The event is limited to residents of the cities of La Vista and Papillion.
Attendees need to bring a copy of a utility bill or type of identification to prove eligibility.
The event is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business vehicles will not be permitted.
Staff will direct attendees to the appropriate disposal areas based on the type of materials you bring for disposal.
Attendees are encouraged to pay attention to posted signage for entrance and exit directions and to secure loads properly to prevent debris from obstructing the roads.
Document shredding services will be available on April 24 from 7 a.m. to noon, or until the shredding truck is full.
All shredding will be done at the La Vista Public Works facility, just north and across the street from the Papillion Public Works facility.
Attendees should limit shreddable material to 10 file-size boxes per residence.
Shredding is restricted to residential material only.
Material must be free of binders, binder clips, or anything else that may damage the shredder. Shredding boxes will have to be taken back by the resident, but can be disposed of across the street at the Cleanup Days site.
Acceptable items for cleanup days include household and lawn furniture, mattresses and box springs, major appliances, grills and smokers, outdoor power equipment (empty fuel prior to disposing), residential construction materials, automotive parts and batteries, undamaged propane tanks, broken toys and play structures, bicycles, tree limbs and yard waste (must be free of garbage and bags), all types of TVs (rear projection, tube TVs, flat screens, etc. may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters), CRT computer monitors (may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters).
The electronic recyclers will accept the following items: cassette tapes, CDs, and arcade games; computers (CRT monitors may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters); keyboards and mice; printers; cables and wires; batteries of any type and battery back-ups; data center equipment including raised flooring; networking equipment, routers, switches, hubs, etc.; audio and visual equipment, VCRs, CD players, radios, etc.; cell phones of any type and wall chargers; telephones; electric musical instruments including amplifiers; projectors; cable and satellite TV boxes; antennas; small appliances.
Participants may request hard drives to be destroyed on site. The City of Papillion and its material recyclers are not responsible for loss of personal data.
The following cannot be accepted: tires, automotive oil, paint, hazardous waste, or chemicals of any kind.
This event will go on as planned, rain or shine.