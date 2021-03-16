La Vista prepares for a drive-through Easter Egg Hunt

The City of La Vista is putting a twist on its annual Easter Egg Hunt this year.
Instead of the traditional format for an egg hunt, the city will host a drive-by event at City Hall campus.
Attendees can swing by and give the Easter Bunny a wave — and bring their egg baskets too.
This event will be held on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Each child in your vehicle will receive a bag of candy-filled eggs (while supplies last).
Participants will be routed off of Park View Boulevard to 78th Street and then the one-way on Terry Drive in front of La Vista West Elementary, and then finally to 81st Street to the alley on the north side of the Community Center.