La Vista prepares for a drive-through Easter Egg Hunt
20190424_pt_egg3

Rae'Lynn Shoemaker, left, and Bella Costanzo, right, crack open their Easter eggs during the 2019 City of La Vista Easter egg hunt.

 Papillion Times file photo

The City of La Vista is putting a twist on its annual Easter Egg Hunt this year.

Instead of the traditional format for an egg hunt, the city will host a drive-by event at City Hall campus.

Attendees can swing by and give the Easter Bunny a wave — and bring their egg baskets too.

This event will be held on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Each child in your vehicle will receive a bag of candy-filled eggs (while supplies last).

Participants will be routed off of Park View Boulevard to 78th Street and then the one-way on Terry Drive in front of La Vista West Elementary, and then finally to 81st Street to the alley on the north side of the Community Center.

