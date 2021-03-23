La Vista promotes community garden program

The City of La Vista Community Garden Program has open plots this season for La Vista residents.

The program gives residents the chance to enjoy nature, plant flowers, grow fruits and vegetables for food, and get exercise from gardening.

Carol Kolb is an experienced gardener who has used one of the La Vista garden plots for several years.

Kolb said she learned about the program through the La Vista Senior Center and around five years ago when there was an open spot. She decided to sign up for the program.

“What I like best is it is kind of on a hill on a nice sunny spot,” Kolb said. “I have great big trees in my yard and it’s not really suitable for gardening. It’s too shady.”

Kolb said she plan to plant mostly root crops but has also planted things such as carrots, butternut squash and cucumbers.

Karen Houser, an employee with the La Vista recreation department, is new to gardening and this will be her first year using one of the community plots.

“I’m going to do it with my grandson,” she said. “He’s eight years old, so he and I are going to start growing together and he can kind of learn it at the same time I am.”