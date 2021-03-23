La Vista to honor former Mayor Harold Anderson on Arbor Day

The City of La Vista is making this year’s Arbor Day celebration that much more special by honoring former mayor Harold Anderson.

Anderson was elected to the city council in 1978 and mayor in 1984. Before he retired in 2005 to spend more time with his family, he led the city’s efforts to grow into the 17,000-person community it is today.

Under Anderson’s leadership, PayPal’s worldwide operations center was built in La Vista, and the city brought in the Cabela’s and retail development along 84th Street. While he was mayor, the city also expanded the La Vista City Hall and Community Center complex and built a new public works facility and a police station.

Anderson passed away at the age of 81 in April 2020.

On April 30 from 6 to 7 p.m., by a small pond near Santa’s Workshop, 8305 Park View Blvd., there will be a Arbor Day proclamation, tree planting and storybook walk around the pond.

This event will be held in person and broadcasted virtually.

Everyone that attends in person will receive a special goodie bag, including a tree sapling (while supplies last).

Masks will be required for this event and social distancing will be observed as well.