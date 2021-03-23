La Vista to honor former Mayor Harold Anderson on Arbor Day

The City of La Vista is making this year’s Arbor Day celebration that much more special by honoring former mayor Harold Anderson.
Anderson was elected to the city council in 1978 and mayor in 1984. Before he retired in 2005 to spend more time with his family, he led the city’s efforts to grow into the 17,000-person community it is today.
Under Anderson’s leadership, PayPal’s worldwide operations center was built in La Vista, and the city brought in the Cabela’s and retail development along 84th Street. While he was mayor, the city also expanded the La Vista City Hall and Community Center complex and built a new public works facility and a police station.
Anderson passed away at the age of 81 in April 2020.
On April 30 from 6 to 7 p.m., by a small pond near Santa’s Workshop, 8305 Park View Blvd., there will be a Arbor Day proclamation, tree planting and storybook walk around the pond.
This event will be held in person and broadcasted virtually.
Everyone that attends in person will receive a special goodie bag, including a tree sapling (while supplies last).
Masks will be required for this event and social distancing will be observed as well.
There will also be information handed out regarding La Vista’s commemorative tree program.
Those interested in the program can submit an applications online at the City of La Vista’s website or in-person at City Hall.
Donors can choose which tree species they’d like planted, the park location and a personalized message on a commemorative tree marker.
Approved tree species include: Fir, Spruce, Bradford Pear, Flowering Crab, Oak, Maple, Linden and Locust.
Applications must then be mailed or delivered to the Park Superintendent at:
La Vista Public Works
Attn: Park Superintendent
9900 Portal Road
La Vista, NE 68128
Applications filed before Feb. 1 will have trees planted in the springtime. Applications filed from Feb. 1 to Aug. 1 will be planted in the fall.
A person’s selected tree will be purchased, planted and maintained by the City of La Vista. The city will be responsible for the tree for a period of five years after planting.
Commemorative markers will be mounted next to the tree on an in-ground plaque. Purchasers may have their tree re-marked, but will be responsible for the cost of a new marker ($50).
The cost of the Commemorative Tree Program is $300 per tree. This includes the planting of the tree, the commemorative tree marker and five years of maintenance.