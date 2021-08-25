La Vista woman more than amazing

Of course, it wouldn’t be a pageant without gowns and fancy walking. Everyone needs a chance to shine.

For the last nine years, Tiffany has been a part of the Miss Amazing program. Her presentation has always included singing. It calms her, because her mother always sang to her, and she loves that.

“Singing helps me get my voice,” she said.

Tiffany has been taking singing lessons, too. Her go-to song has been the Dolly Parton classic, “Jolene.”

“The pageant has done a lot of things for her,” Lisa said. “She used to have to sing with the voice behind her, now she can just have the music and sing by herself. She used to just walk across the stage with her dress on like, you know, you saw me I’m gone, and off. But now she goes out there, waves and twirls around. She’s learning that this is her five minutes.”

The state and national “Amplify” events are only a part of the multi-faceted Miss Amazing project. With events throughout the year, the organization said by investing in girls with disabilities, they nurture a strong community of leaders who push back against stereotypes and advocate for change.