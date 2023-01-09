La Vista youngster helps others with scoliosis

Lydia Brewer has learned firsthand about the power of giving.

In April, the 11-year-old received a scoliosis diagnosis and began wearing a back brace for 18 hours a day. A friend’s mom provided comfort by gifting her a Higgy Bear — a therapeutic-braced stuffed animal.

“It helped me so much because even though it was a stuffed animal, it made me feel less alone,” Lydia said.

Lydia, a fifth-grader at Portal Elementary in La Vista, thought other kids with scoliosis might want one, so they don’t feel alone either. So Lydia started a fundraising page with a goal of raising $350. She was delighted to raise more than $2,500.

The therapeutic animals, which include giraffes, dogs and zebras, that she purchased with those funds, along with inspirational messages were donated to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center on Friday.

Children’s CEO Chanda Chacón was pleased to learn about the donation.

“We love seeing kids turn hard situations into a positive by helping others — it is good for all involved,” she said. “Lydia’s kindness and generosity will help improve the experience of Children’s patient families across the community and make their own journeys much brighter.”

Lydia’s advice to other kids with scoliosis is that there will be OK days and bad days, but that the hard work in therapy will pay off in the end.

Dr. Brian Hasley, pediatric orthopedic surgeon and medical director of Children’s spine deformity program, said bracing is the most effective treatment for controlling scoliosis in growing children.

But bracing, he said, can be psychologically challenging for children and requires tremendous commitment at a time in the child’s development where concerns about self-image and peer pressure pose challenges.

“Sometimes the little things mount to big things, and thoughtful gifts like this one from Lydia help our team deliver the best care to patients with the same diagnosis she had,” he said. “We are very appreciative of her efforts.”

Lydia said the donation made her feel good, “because so many people helped me help other people.”